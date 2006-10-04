Freescale weighed buying Philips Semi

According to Market Watch Freescale had considered the possibility of acquiring Philips Semiconductors now called NXP, before ultimately agreeing to sell itself to a private equity consortium for $17.6 billion last month.

Freescale said it started exploring the merits of acquiring Philips Semi earlier this year. At the same time, Freescale also said it had preliminary merger discussions with a "third party." Those talks ended in late July.

