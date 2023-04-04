Umicore invests in solid-state battery technology specialist

© Umicore

This investment complements the joint development agreement (JDA) whereby both parties were able to integrate Umicore’s battery materials in Blue Current’s solid-state battery technology.

By providing capital – in addition to supplying battery materials under the JDA – Umicore intends to work with Blue Current to drive market adoption of the company’s silicon elastic composite battery towards mid-decade.

Blue Current is a chemistry-led technology company focused on delivering on the promise of solid-state batteries for automotive and non-automotive markets where safety, energy density and performance are most critical. The company has its origins at Lawrence Berkeley and Argonne National Laboratories, UC Berkeley and the University of North Carolina. Blue Current has been working exclusively in the area of silicon anodes with completely dry composite electrolytes since 2018, and it has extensive intellectual property in this area.