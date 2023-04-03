Ericsson's IoT business is now in the hands of Aeris

© Ericsson

Ericsson IoT Accelerator is used by over 9,000 enterprises to manage more than 95 million connected devices with 22 million eSIM connections globally. These enterprises and connections leverage Ericsson's ecosystem of over 35 communications service provider partners for global IoT cellular connectivity. This business is now in the hands of San Jose, California-based Aeris.

“We look forward to integrating the Ericsson IoT and Connected Vehicle businesses to create the new Aeris. We have a long history of bringing innovation to the IoT space and now have additional talent, technology, and partnerships to bring that innovation to enterprises looking to simplify, secure and scale IoT around the world,” says Marc Jones, Chairman and CEO of Aeris, in a press release.

Aeris will help enterprises effectively scale, while also solving common business challenges in IoT.