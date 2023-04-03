Thales Alenia Space wins satellite contracts for

© Thales Alenia Space

The contract for the six SAR satellites is worth EUR 112 million and includes an option on a second group of four satellites, worth EUR 75 million. The optical satellite contract is worth EUR 30 million, and includes an option on an additional satellite for EUR 19 million.

IRIDE is a government project funded by Italy's National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), managed by ESA in conjunction with the Italian space agency ASI. Scheduled for completion by 2026, IRIDE features a hybrid constellation of different satellites with dedicated Earth observation sensors.

This new constellation, based on a number of different sensing instruments and technologies, will range from microwave radar imaging to optical sensors at various spatial resolutions and in different frequency ranges.

The satellites will be built in Italy under the responsibility of Thales Alenia Space. It will provide valuable data not only to researchers studying the evolution of the environmental conditions of Italy but also to the Civil Protection and other Public administrations to counter hydrogeological instability and fires, protect coasts, monitor critical infrastructures, air quality and weather conditions. Finally, IRIDE will provide analytical data for the development of commercial applications by start-ups, small and medium-sized enterprises and industries in the geospatial sector.

Both the radar and optical satellites are built on the modular NIMBUS (New Italian Micro Bus) platform, weighing about 170 kilograms. Built by Thales Alenia Space, the high-performance NIMBUS can be produced rapidly and is designed for high-revisit and high-capacity constellations. The optical payload is being developed by the Italian companies Media Lario and TSD-space, specialized in the creation of instruments and electronics for space.