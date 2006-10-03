Foxconn, Asustek to miss shipment goals in 2006

Asustek and Foxconn is expected to miss their shipment goals for motherboards in 2006.

Economic Daily News (EDN) cited market analysts as predicting that the leading two motherboard makers, Asustek Computer and Foxconn Electronics, are likely fail to fulfill a combined shipment goal of 100 million units in 2006.



Originally Asustek and Foxconn were estimated to ship 62 million units and 40 million, respectively, this year but due to weaker-than-expected PC demand worldwide, Asustek may manage to reach shipments of 58 million motherboards in 2006, while Foxconn will slightly lose its strength and ship 35 million units.