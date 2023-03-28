940 jobs lost at Valmet Automotive

© Valmet Automotive

As a result of the negotiations, Valmet Automotive says that it will implement changes in job descriptions, lay-offs until further notice and dismissals.

The total reduction needed is 940 employees, of which approximately half will be layoffs until further notice and the rest are dismissals. These measures will be implemented in late April – early May. The negotiations were initiated due to a decrease in the car plant's order backlog.

The company says that production of the Mercedes-AMG GT model is estimated to employ about 150 people, beginning later this year. Following the completion of the negotiations, approximately 1,400 employees will continue to work at Valmet Automotive’s car plant in Uusikaupunki.

The negotiations did not concern the company’s battery plants.