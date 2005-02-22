The new intelligent Siplace X-series

With its Siplace X-series, Siemens AG’s Logistics and Assembly Systems Group (L&A) will today unveil a totally new SMT placement machine platform at the APEX 2005 trade show in Anaheim, California.

The new machine generation features a price-performance ratio that, according to Siemens, is on average 15 percent better than currently available solutions, along with substantially improved performance, flexibility, robustness and operability.



The spectrum includes dual-gantry, three-gantry and four-gantry machines. The high-speed combination with four 20-segment Collect&Place heads can process 80,000 components per hour (cph) in a single machine.



The new Collect&Place head with 20 nozzles was developed for maximum placement performance. Up to four of these heads can operate simultaneously in a single machine of the Siplace X-series. In addition to the new 20-segment C&P head, the Siplace X-series can also operate 12-segment and 6-segment heads as well as the super-precise Twin Pick&Place head.