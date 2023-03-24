FPT Software cuts ribbon on new office in Seoul

© FPT

Located in Seoul's new R&D hub this new office will allow FPT Software to work closer with its existing customers and further expand its Korean presence. With the new office, FPT Software is strengthening its presence in the market as it is looking to become a billion-dollar company.

"Our business philosophy is to stay closer to our customers, which could let us reach and serve our customers better. FPT will continuously open new offices around the world. FPT Software's second office in Korea helps us expand our global network further and strengthen our ability to connect and accompany customers despite time and geography," says FPT Corporation Chairman Dr. Truong Gia Binh in a press release.

According to FPT Software Korea CEO Ha Minh Tuan, the new office is expected to address the shortage of IT talents here.

“We also see strong demand for technology solutions such as AUTOSAR, IVI, SAP, Low-Code, Managed Services, and Digital Transformation. With this new office, FPT Software Korea is committed to helping local clients address their demands for both digital talent and emerging technologies,” Tuan shared.

Tuan continues to say that Software Korea has set its sight on increasing revenue approximately six times by 2025.