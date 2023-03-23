KATEK aims to become European market leader for wallboxes

© eSystems MTG GmbH

KATEK is getting off to a flying start with its wallbox ghostONE which was released for sale at the end of 2022. This new framework agreement with a European automobile manufacturer was concluded by KATEK's subsidiary eSystems MTG GmbH. It covers a period of 5 years and has a call volume of over one million ghostONE wall boxes.

“We see great potential for the ghostONE on the European volume market for wall boxes. According to current market forecasts, the private and semi-public sector will reach an installed base of 65 million boxes by 2035,” explains Rainer Koppitz, CEO of KATEK SE, in a press release. “The ghostONE serves the segment for highly intelligent, fully networked wall boxes and we have the clear goal of becoming the market leader at least in Europe. The sales successes immediately after the start of sales make me very confident.”

With the ghostONE, KATEK is targeting car manufacturers, energy suppliers, wall box manufacturers, charge point operators, municipal utilities, network operators and electrical wholesalers.

“E-mobility will experience strong growth. Germany alone has a target for 15 million electric vehicles by 2030. This urgently requires intelligent charging solutions like ghostONE to make optimal use of the power grid. With ghostONE, we offer a solution that is characterized by maximum flexibility and networking,” adds Jochen Paukert, Managing Director of eSystems MTG GmbH.

The ghostONE was developed by eSystems and will be manufactured at KATEK’s sites in the Czech Republic and Leipzig. Production of the current project is expected to take place entirely at the Leipzig plant.