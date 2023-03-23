Ad
PCB |

North American PCB industry sales up 5.6% in February

Total North American PCB shipments in February 2023 were up 5.6% compared to the same month last year. Compared to the preceding month, February shipments were up 16.4%.

PCB bookings in February were up 1.5% compared to the same month last year. February bookings were up 7.8% compared to the preceding month. The book-to-bill ratio stands at 0.99.

“Shipments were strong in February and are tracking above 2021 levels for the year,” said Shawn DuBravac, IPC’s chief economist, in a press release. “However, despite a strong February, order volume remains down through the first two months.”

March 22 2023 11:18 am V20.13.11-2
