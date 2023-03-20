Craig Haywood to CONFIDEE

© Sverre Jarild / Confidee

“With nearly three decades of experience in PCB manufacturing, Craig brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to our team”, says CEO Vidar Olsen, in a press release. “As an industry veteran with extensive experience in PCB technology, Craig will ensure that we can further build close and personal relationships with our partners. With Craig onboard, we are taking partnerships to the next level.”

With Craig Haywood's appointment as Operations Manager, the Operations department consists of Asle Høibybråten, Craig Haywood and Yik Chuang Tang and more people are on the way.

The company says that the combination of an advanced IT system and highly experienced and skilled human resources, creates a powerful synergy. Vidar Olsen explains that the company has created its own compliance technology software, ID, which streamlines and digitalizes the PCB supply chain, protecting customers and partners data.

“By leveraging compliance technology and combining it with human resources like Craig, we are taking a small step in increasing our team, but a significant move towards improving the industry,” says Olsen.