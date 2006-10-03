Revised estimate of Scanfils sales development

Scanfil's previously published stock exchange releases anticipated second-half sales to be higher than first-half sales (EUR 122.4 million), yet clearly lower than sales in the corresponding period

in 2005.

The demand in the market for telecommunications network products has fluctuated considerably in the third quarter, and the situation is expected to be unstable and unpredictable for the rest of the year. Scanfil's third-quarter sales are estimated to amount to approximately EUR 65 million, and second-half sales will not be significantly higher than first-half sales.



Profitability for the full year is expected to develop as predicted previously and operating profit is estimated to be about 5% of turnover.



Scanfil will publish its interim report for 1 January – 30 September 2006 on 27 October 2006.