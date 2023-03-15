Koh Young expands its manufacturing operations

© Koh Young Technology

“Last year marked our 20-year anniversary. During the past two decades, we have solidified our position as the manufacturing standard for SPI (solder paste inspection) and AOI (automated optical inspection) equipment across the electronics manufacturing industry,” says JD Shin, Chief Sales Officer at Koh Young, in a press release. “With so many companies relying on us for their inspection needs, we needed to increase our production capacity to maintain customer satisfaction.”

Moving the production site has allowed the company to expand the available production space, increasing Koh Young's production capacity by over 150%. The newly constructed facility is near twice the size of the previous factory and allows company to produce more than 6,000 machines per year – and that is before making any further process improvements.

Aside from the company's industrial inspection division, which delivers products for electronics assembly, the new facility also has dedicated space for Koh Young's medical robotics division, providing the capability of producing over 260 medical systems annually.