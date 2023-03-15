Mycronic receives order for an SLX mask writer
The Swedish company says that it has received an order for an SLX mask writer from an unnamed but existing customer in Asia.
The order value is in the range of USD 5-7 million and delivery of the system is currently planned for the fourth quarter of 2023.
The SLX laser mask writer meets the demand for photomasks for the semiconductor industry and a future need for replacement and modernisation. Photomasks manufactured by laser mask writers are of high importance and account for a majority of all photomasks produced for semiconductor manufacturing.
“The customer already has the SLX in production and this order for an additional mask writer confirms that the SLX meets the customer’s high expectations on performance and productivity”, says Charlott Samuelsson, Sr VP Pattern Generators at Mycronic in a press release.