All-time-high for global chip sales while Europe lags

August showed all-time-high sales for the global chip market at $20.54 billion. Hower Europe is still the region that shows the least growth.

The global sales of semiconductors grew 10.5 % year-on-year to $20.54 billion in August.



According to SIA the sales of semiconductors in Europe for August were $3.21 billion, up 4.4 percent from the $3.08 billion in the corresponding period last year. Sales in Europe grew by 1.3 percent from the July figure of $3.17 billion, while global sales were up by 2.1 percent, with the Americas region leading the charge.



Measured in three month moving average, the sales in Europe for June to August show a drop of 0.1 percent to $3.22 billion compared with March to May, in contrast to a global increase of 3.8 percent for the three months to $20.54 billion.



The Americas region grew by 8.7 percent to $3.83 billion for the three months to August, Japan by 3.5 percent to $3.9 billion, and Asia Pacific increased sales by 3.4 percent to reach $9.58 billion.