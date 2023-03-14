Mycronic receives order for two systems from Asian customer

© mycronic

Delivery of the Prexision 8 Evo is planned for the fourth quarter of 2023, while the FPS 6100 is delivered during the second quarter of 2023. The combined order value is in the range of USD 25-28 million.

Prexision 8 Evo meets the requirements regarding complex patterns for display photomasks. FPS 6100 is a mask writer producing photomasks for various application areas, including electronic packaging, touch-screens and MEMS (Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems).