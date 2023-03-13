© TUV Rheinland

Products supported services at the new center include charging stations, energy storage systems, home appliances, connected products, high technology components and systems, medical devices, and robotics. But besides that, the product safety and quality platform will also serve as a technology and innovation center, supporting domestic and global customers the fields of testing and certification.

The company states in a press release that the facility is expected to be operational at the end of 2023, becoming a first of its kind in the Northeast US.

“TÜV Rheinland has made major commitments in continued growth and development of its core business in the US”, says Kimmo Fuller, Business Executive Vice President Products. Demand for product testing and certification in North America has grown steadily in recent years. “Massachusetts has long been characterized as a land of creation and a birthplace of new technologies. This significant next step showcases our commitment to our customers in the US.”

The full-service hub will afford customers end-to-end solutions at various stages of the product lifecycle, while providing space for collaboration, troubleshooting, training, meetings and customer space.

The larger footprint will include a comprehensive electrical safety, wireless, EMC and Environmental testing infrastructure, office space for client interactions, and a new office environment. The new site is located approximately 12 miles from the existing location.