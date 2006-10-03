DDi sells assembly business for $12 million

DDi said it has completed the sale of its assembly business to Veritek Manufacturing Services for about $12 million in cash, reflecting its previously announced strategy to focus on its core PCB fabrication, engineering and manufacturing business.

In addition to the sale of its assembly division, the company said it is acquiring Sovereign Circuits Inc., a premier printed circuit board manufacturing company serving the military, aerospace and high reliability commercial markets. Sovereign Circuits acquisition is expected to be completed during October of 2006.

