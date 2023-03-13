ASYS Gruppe acquires MÜKO Maschinenbau

© MÜKO Maschinen

The machine builder will be taken over, out of insolvency, as part of an asset deal. The takeover became legally effective on the first of March 2023 and was carried out by the newly founded ASYS Assembly Solutions GmbH based in Dornstadt.

MÜKO established itself on the market with specialised machines for industries such as automotive, plastics, e-mobility, electronics and medical technology. From automated manual workstations to semi-automated assembly equipment to fully automated machines with automatic parts supply. ASYS gains further competencies in the final assembly of customer-specific plants through the integration of the established specialised machine manufacturer.

"The order situation in our special equipment division is consistently high, with an upward trend. We use the full order books to ensure full employment at our ASYS Assembly Solutions GmbH," says Werner Kreibl in a press release. "The fact that we can now expand our know-how and deploy more manpower for these projects enables us to fully exploit the growth potential in this area."

In Weinstadt, ASYS systems are primarily manufactured to meet the increased demand of recent years. The Weinstadt site will continue to operate with 74 employees and two production halls.

"We gain employees with a high level of technical expertise in one stroke. This is very fortunate for us in times of a shortage of skilled workers. In order for the employees to realize their full potential, we have to create a "we-feeling". Right from the start, we will use active communication to pick up the new employees on a personal level," says Klaus Mang.

The Chinese subsidiary in Suzhou near Shanghai with 29 employees has also been taken over.