Sikorsky selects CMC Electronics flight management systems

© CMC Electronics

The helicopters with CMC's equipment will be delivered to the US Army, the US Air Force as well as numerous international Black Hawk customers. CMA's military FMS allows Sikorsky to customise the FMS capabilities to meet the tactical needs of Black Hawk operators.

The CMA-2082MC is a complete flight management system with integrated radio management. It features a portfolio of navigation, communications and mission software. The modular FMS is also flexible, with the added benefits of small size, low weight and reduced costs