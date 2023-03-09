Nano Dimension installs 3D printing system at NASA

© Admatec Europe

Marshall procured the printing system as part of a project to 3D print sodium-ion batteries. The 3D printing system that is part of Nano Dimension’s multi-product offering comes from the July 2022 acquisition of Admatec Europe B.V.

The Admaflex130 has the ability to manufacture in multiple materials, specifically ceramics and metals, while also doing so at high precision. With the benefit of its Digital Light Processing (DLP) based technology, the 3D printer is described as "ideal for R&D and 24/7 digital serial production of functional parts requiring complex geometries, high resolution, fine details, and smooth surface while benefiting from excellent material properties".