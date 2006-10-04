BPM Microsystems Wins<br>Coveted Industry Award

BPM Microsystems announces that it has won a Global Technology Award in the category of Device Programming for its innovative Helix Programming System.

The award was presented by Global SMT & Packaging Magazine's Publisher and Editor-in-Chief Trevor Galbraith to Lyman Brown, vice president and chief operating officer, during a Wednesday, September 27, 2006 ceremony that took place at the Sofitel Hotel during the Assembly Technology Exposition.



Automating the device programming cycle has always been the preference in electronics manufacturing, but until now, the cost of this equipment exceeded most manufacturing budgets. As a result, manual programmers combined with human labor have been used instead. However, with the introduction of the Helix programming system, device-programming customers can receive the quality of automated device handling at a lower price point than traditionally available. Helix offers users significant cost benefits. The capability to have the quality of automated device handling at a more affordable price is extremely beneficial.



The Helix provides the quality of automated device handling less expensively because it comes with two precision-designed tube input and output handling systems or a tray input and output handling system as well as up to eight sockets for device programming. The operational sequence of the machine is to pick the part from the tube or tray, transfer to the programming socket, program the part and return to the programmed tube or tray. The precision tooling head requires no vision system for handling fine-pitched parts and features an overall throughput of 800 devices per hour, providing increased speed and throughput rates.



At the heart of this automated programming system are two BPM Microsystems Enhanced 7th generation sites with FX4 socket capability. Easy to use and implement, the integrated motors open and close programming sites in synchronization with the placement and retrieval of parts. One computer and software interface controls both BPWin software and handles control operations.



Helix allows manufacturing centers around the world the capability to benefit from less bent leads or damaged parts that occur with the manual handling of programmable devices.



The Global Technology Awards program is sponsored by Global SMT & Packaging Magazine, and is an annual celebration of product excellence in semiconductor packaging and electronics assembly. Premier products based on the finest examples of creative advancement in technology in 19 key areas, including Device Programming, are chosen by a distinguished panel of industry experts.