BMZ Group acquires electronics manufacturer Visatronic

As of the first of March, BMZ has taken over Mainhausen-based company Visatronic, a supplier to BMZ for many years and an EMS provider that supplies international customers from a wide range of markets.

The takeover of the company offers immense synergies for both sides. Both sides make a point of maintaining the economic independence of Visatronic GmbH. BMZ says it will integrate its supplier into the group in order to increase the security of supply. Visatronic, for its part, will benefit in return from a network expansion, particularly on the global stage, especially with regard to opportunities in purchasing, sales and expansion of production capacities.

The management, which has been in the hands of the Gebauer brothers since 2000, will remain contractually secured for at least three more fiscal years. Beyond that, no fundamental changes are planned for existing

customers and employees.

"We are very pleased about the inclusion of Visatronic into the BMZ Group. This strengthens another important Made in Germany factor in battery manufacturing. In times of uncertain supply chains, such alliances are indispensable for technology companies," says CEO and Founder of BMZ Group Sven Bauer in a press release.