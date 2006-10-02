Omron invests for growth in Europe

Omron - Europe has announced a 'Growth through Investment' strategy, with a series of initiatives to expand its business in Europe.

A new switch engineering centre, an expanded new technology team and restructured, expanded regional sales teams are three of the initiatives announced by Nigel Blakeway, Chief Operating Officer of OCB-EU to develop Omron's business in the region.



On the EM side, Omron is establishing its first Switch Engineering Centre outside Japan in Munich, Germany. Commenting on the significance of the move, Blakeway said "For the first time the expertise that resides in our factories is located alongside our customers here in Europe, allowing

real-time interaction to adapt switch designs to project requirements."



The staff of the centre includes engineers transferred from Omron's Kurayoshi switch plant and switch specialists recruited in Europe. Growth in Russia, Eastern Europe and the Middle East has lead Blakeway to increase the size of his team there.