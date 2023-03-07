Worldwide chip sales down 18.5% year-to-year

© SIA

“Despite record-high sales in 2022, the global semiconductor market cooled considerably during the second half of the year, and that trend continued during the first month of 2023,” says John Neuffer, SIA president and CEO, in a press release.

The CEO continues to state that despite the current short-term cyclical downturn, the long-term outlook for the semiconductor market remains strong. He backs up this outlook with the ever-increasing role of chips in powering critical technologies, both today and tomorrow.

Regionally, month-to-month sales increased slightly in January in Europe (0.6%), but decreased in Japan (-2.1%), Asia Pacific/All Other (-2.7%), the Americas (-7.9%), and China (-8.0%).

Year-to-year sales ticked up in Europe (0.9%) and Japan (0.7%), but fell in the Americas (-12.4%), Asia Pacific/All Other (-19.5%), and China (-31.6%).