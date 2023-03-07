Kitron receives communications order from Kongsberg

© Kitron via Twitter

The order is for military tactical communications equipment for the defence market developed and produced by Kongsberg.

“Electronics for advanced communications equipment constitutes a key part of Kitron’s business within the defence market, and we see solid growth in this segment. Therefore, we are extremely pleased to receive this order from Kongsberg,” says Hans Petter Thomassen, Managing director of Kitron Norway in a press release.

The company says that production will take place at Kitron’s facility in Arendal, Norway and that deliveries will start in 2024 and continue into 2025.