BaltCap makes an offer for HansaMatrix

Baltic is offering HansaMatrix shareholders to sell their shares at a price of EUR 8.50 per share. The offer is valid for 30 days starting from 2 March till 31 March. The offer price per share is 22% higher than at the end of 2022 and 12% higher compared with the closing price on 16 February 2023, the last trading day prior to the private equity fund announcing its intention to launch the offer.

“We are excited to announce a voluntary share purchase offer for HansaMatrix. This is a great opportunity for shareholders to sell their shares at a premium price. BaltCap’s objective is to achieve a minimum of 75% stake in the company, which requires the active participation of all shareholders, including retail investors, in this offer,” Juris Pārups, Investment Director at BaltCap in a press release.

In case of a successful bid, BaltCap will initiate the delisting of HansaMatrix from the regulated market. If the target of 75% is not met – which is required to delist the shares – HansaMatrix will continue with its current ownership structure.