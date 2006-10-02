Electronics Production | October 02, 2006
Jabil builds new plant in Ukraine
Jabil Circuit, Inc. today announced it has started construction of its new Greenfield facility in the Special Economic Zone (SEZ) Zarkappatya, Uzhgorod, Ukraine. Investment to create 1,500 new jobs in the region.
The new facility is being built to accommodate growing demand for electronic manufacturing services in the region.
“We believe the Ukraine will become a major player in electronics manufacturing. The country has all it takes to successfully compete with Asia on a landed cost basis to the European market; educated and available labor force at a competitive cost, proximity to the European market, available natural resources to develop a strong supplier base and cooperative government support," said John Lovato, Jabil's President for Europe. Jabil has manufactured electronic products in Ukraine since 2004 and was one of the first Electronic Manufacturing Services providers to establish a presence in the country.
Construction works started today with a First Stone Ceremony held at the site in the presence of Jabil senior management and government officials. The 26,000 m2 facility will be operational by Spring 2007. Jabil plans to develop in the SEZ Zarkappatya, an industrial park integrating suppliers and partners, providing cost effective manufacturing and supply chain solutions to its customers. This will create 1,500 new jobs, in addition to the 900 employees at their current Uzhgorod facility. The 10ha land plot allows Jabil to double its capacity.
Jabil has been developing a diversified footprint in Eastern Europe for several years, with manufacturing facilities in Poland, Hungary and Ukraine. Founded 40 years ago near Detroit, Michigan (USA), Jabil began work supplying replacement circuit boards for the computer industry. Over the years, the company has evolved its service offerings and now provides customers with design, manufacturing, system assembly and after-market services. Today Jabil is recognized as one of the leading global technology solutions providers to some of the world's largest electronic product companies. The company has facilities in both Eastern and Western Europe.
“We believe the Ukraine will become a major player in electronics manufacturing. The country has all it takes to successfully compete with Asia on a landed cost basis to the European market; educated and available labor force at a competitive cost, proximity to the European market, available natural resources to develop a strong supplier base and cooperative government support," said John Lovato, Jabil's President for Europe. Jabil has manufactured electronic products in Ukraine since 2004 and was one of the first Electronic Manufacturing Services providers to establish a presence in the country.
Construction works started today with a First Stone Ceremony held at the site in the presence of Jabil senior management and government officials. The 26,000 m2 facility will be operational by Spring 2007. Jabil plans to develop in the SEZ Zarkappatya, an industrial park integrating suppliers and partners, providing cost effective manufacturing and supply chain solutions to its customers. This will create 1,500 new jobs, in addition to the 900 employees at their current Uzhgorod facility. The 10ha land plot allows Jabil to double its capacity.
Jabil has been developing a diversified footprint in Eastern Europe for several years, with manufacturing facilities in Poland, Hungary and Ukraine. Founded 40 years ago near Detroit, Michigan (USA), Jabil began work supplying replacement circuit boards for the computer industry. Over the years, the company has evolved its service offerings and now provides customers with design, manufacturing, system assembly and after-market services. Today Jabil is recognized as one of the leading global technology solutions providers to some of the world's largest electronic product companies. The company has facilities in both Eastern and Western Europe.
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments