Jabil builds new plant in Ukraine

Jabil Circuit, Inc. today announced it has started construction of its new Greenfield facility in the Special Economic Zone (SEZ) Zarkappatya, Uzhgorod, Ukraine. Investment to create 1,500 new jobs in the region.

The new facility is being built to accommodate growing demand for electronic manufacturing services in the region.



“We believe the Ukraine will become a major player in electronics manufacturing. The country has all it takes to successfully compete with Asia on a landed cost basis to the European market; educated and available labor force at a competitive cost, proximity to the European market, available natural resources to develop a strong supplier base and cooperative government support," said John Lovato, Jabil's President for Europe. Jabil has manufactured electronic products in Ukraine since 2004 and was one of the first Electronic Manufacturing Services providers to establish a presence in the country.



Construction works started today with a First Stone Ceremony held at the site in the presence of Jabil senior management and government officials. The 26,000 m2 facility will be operational by Spring 2007. Jabil plans to develop in the SEZ Zarkappatya, an industrial park integrating suppliers and partners, providing cost effective manufacturing and supply chain solutions to its customers. This will create 1,500 new jobs, in addition to the 900 employees at their current Uzhgorod facility. The 10ha land plot allows Jabil to double its capacity.



Jabil has been developing a diversified footprint in Eastern Europe for several years, with manufacturing facilities in Poland, Hungary and Ukraine. Founded 40 years ago near Detroit, Michigan (USA), Jabil began work supplying replacement circuit boards for the computer industry. Over the years, the company has evolved its service offerings and now provides customers with design, manufacturing, system assembly and after-market services. Today Jabil is recognized as one of the leading global technology solutions providers to some of the world's largest electronic product companies. The company has facilities in both Eastern and Western Europe.