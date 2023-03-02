Methode to acquire Nordic Lights

© Methode Electronics

Nordic Lights is a provider of lighting solutions for heavy-duty equipment and a public company incorporated in Finland. Headquartered in Pietarsaari, Finland, the company has approximately 271 employees worldwide.

The company focuses on providing premium lighting solutions to five end-user segments: mining, construction, forestry, agriculture and material handling. Nordic Lights manufactures lights for three main application areas: work lights, driving lights and signal lights for heavy duty equipment. These products are mainly based on LED technology, but its product offering also includes HID (Xenon) lights.