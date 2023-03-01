© kritchanut dreamstime.com

Headquartered in San Jose, California with a facility in Copenhagen, Denmark, the acquired business provides high-reliability DC-DC converters, including hybrid and custom board-based power products for space, strategic defense, aerospace, and other high-reliability customers. The business designs and manufactures proprietary power solutions which operate in the harshest environments.

The addition of Infineon's High-Reliability DC-DC converter business expands Micross' power management solution offerings. The acquisition also expands Micross' geographic footprint in the US and Europe and the company's presence in the high-growth space end market.