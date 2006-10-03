CyberOptics Wins Global Technology Award

CyberOptics Corporation announces that it has been awarded a Global Technology Award in the category of Inspection Equipment AOI for its Flex Ultra automated optical inspection system (AOI).

The award was presented by Global SMT & Packaging Magazine's Publisher and Editor-in-Chief Trevor Galbraith to Dr. Steven K. Case, Chairman and Founder of CyberOptics, during a Wednesday, September 27, 2006 ceremony that took place at the Sofitel Hotel during the Assembly Technology Exposition.



The Flex Ultra AOI system is an automated inspection solution for all stages of the SMT production process. Combining CyberOptics' patented Statistical Appearance Modeling (SAM™) technology with a simple user-interface, the Flex Ultra has a single programming paradigm that enables fast programming of AOI inspection tasks and the industry's lowest false call rate. Flex Ultra also features highly accurate and repeatable component offset measurement capabilities for process characterization and optimization.



The AOI system features high-speed, pre- and post-reflow inspection capabilities, easy programming, and the ability to inspect any component or feature including lead-free assemblies. It also has a simple, scalable mechanical architecture available in 8" (200 mm), 12" (300 mm) and 18" (450 mm) configurations to fit the assembly line's need and budget.



New features on the Flex Ultra include updated platform with enhanced resolution and faster inspection speeds, technology-leading 01005 measurement capability (component offset measurement Gage R&R <10 percent), program call-up using bar code reader, and an XML file format output for easy integration to shop floor control systems.



The Flex Ultra uses full color, high-resolution digital cameras to construct a photo-mosaic of the PCB and then employs SAM to analyze the image. It has the accuracy and repeatability to be used post-placement as a measurement tool and the ability to characterize legitimate process variation post-reflow and post-wave, with a unique economic proposition that makes it essential on any SMT line.



The Global Technology Awards program is sponsored by Global SMT & Packaging Magazine, and is an annual celebration of product excellence in semiconductor packaging and electronics assembly. Premier products based on the finest examples of creative advancement in technology in 19 key areas, including Inspection Equipment AOI, are chosen by a distinguished panel of industry experts.