North American PCB industry sales down 1.2% in January
Total North American PCB shipments in January 2023 were down 1.2% compared to the same month last year. Compared to the preceding month, January shipments dropped 21.7%.
PCB year-to-date bookings in January were down 11.4% compared to last year. January bookings were down 13.4 percent compared to the same month last year. The book-to-bill ratio stands at 0.94.
“Improvements in the book-to-bill this month were driven in part by weak shipments. PCB order flow continues to deteriorate, though the three-month moving average did improve for the first time in four months,” said Shawn DuBravac, IPC’s chief economist.