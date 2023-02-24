North American PCB industry sales down 1.2% in January

PCB year-to-date bookings in January were down 11.4% compared to last year. January bookings were down 13.4 percent compared to the same month last year. The book-to-bill ratio stands at 0.94.

“Improvements in the book-to-bill this month were driven in part by weak shipments. PCB order flow continues to deteriorate, though the three-month moving average did improve for the first time in four months,” said Shawn DuBravac, IPC’s chief economist.