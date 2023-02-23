Altium expands with new South Korean office

© Altium

Therefore, Altium has opened a new regional office in Seoul, South Korea. The company states that due to its now local presence, customers will experience improved service, competitive pricing, and product enhancements.

“Altium has been operating in Korea for over five years, forming strong customer relationships in multiple segments, such as Consumer Electronics, Industrial Automation, and Automotive Engineering, as well as with various Korean Government Agencies. Establishing a dedicated team covering all aspects of customer engagement from Pre-Sales to Sales & Marketing and Customer Support will allow Altium to better address local market needs in Korea.,” says Pelle Chiari, Director, Altium Korea Software Ltd, in a press release.

The South Korean market, ranking third in the global market for electronics production, is viewed as a key driver to Altium's growth over the next five years. This expansion is expected to help Altium grow its local market presence by providing faster and more efficient support to existing customers and more personal outreach to new customers.