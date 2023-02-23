ICAPE strengthens its supply chain in Europe

© ICAPE Group

As part of the group's strategy to establish a local presence in multiple countries, ICAPE has reinforced its subsidiary in Modena, Italy. The subsidiary enters a new phase of growth and development to meet the demand increase. As part of this ICAPE has decided to make a significant investment through a new facility of 350 square metres providing new resources to further enhance its services.

This new fully operational warehouse accompanies the development of ICAPE group and its logistics network, which now comprises 12 warehouses around the world.