Artetch acquired by MEM Ventures

Martin Morrell is pleased to announce the acquisition of the whole issued share capital of Artetch Circuits Limited on 29 September 2006 for an undisclosed sum through his Holding Company MEM Ventures Limited from the current owners.

Martin Morrell, previously Group Technical Director of DDi Europe and Technical Sales Director of Circatex Advanced Technologies will take on the role of Managing Director of Artetch Circuits Limited from the retiring owner Richard Wood-Roe.



Artetch, a well-respected manufacturer of Printed Circuit Boards based in Littlehampton, West Sussex, England, will continue with its structure unchanged although it will plan to strengthen the team as it moves into new areas. It is intended that the company will build on the strong customer focus and high quality ethos already well established within the business. Whilst continuing to build on its core competencies the Business will look to offer increasingly Advanced Technologies Products and the manufacture of demanding Research and Development Product to meet the demands of the European Customer Base.



It is planned that the exiting Owners and Directors will continue to support the new management acting as consultants during the hand-over period and it is hoped that Richard Wood-Roe will continue to be involved in the industry through his roles within Intellect and the ITC.



Martin Morrell would like to take this opportunity to thank the advisors and professionals for their help and support during the negotiations including HSBC plc, BP Collins, Elsburys Limited, Moore Stephens LLP, CMS Cameron McKenna LLP and URS Corporation Limited.