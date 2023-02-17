Atlas Copco opens production line for E-Air production

© Atlas Copco

Atlas Copco is investing in the future by inaugurating its first production line dedicated to the assembly of low-carbon electric compressors. Based in Antwerp, Belgium, the new assembly line has cut lead times for the E-Air VSD units by half, the company states.

The company's electric mobile compressor range has gained considerable momentum since its release in 2019. Designed to deliver a cost-effective and low-carbon compressed air solution, the E-Air is in demand across the construction, oil and gas, and mining sectors. Responding to the unprecedented growth of consumer interest in clean energy tech, Atlas Copco has invested in the extra capacity to optimise its output.