Elprint develops software tool for PCB Trading

Norwegian based PCB manufacturer Elprint put strong effort in trading of PCBs to a very small cost through a new trading option in its Macaos Software Application.

The idea is to let the customer choose manufacturer, get a price quotation and to fully prepare the production in the Macaos software. Through this new service Elprint will be able to provide their customers with a safe and efficient way to lower cost volume production.



Elprint has tested this new service together with Chinese trading partner Opulent, and the results have so far been very good. Now Elprint offer PCB-producers around the world to be part of the system, even though they are competitors. Anders Ljunggren, Marketing Manager at Elprint explains this new open service as a possibility to develop the European trading market which will lead to a natural price pressure.