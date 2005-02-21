Ellsworth Continues Global Expansion

Ellsworth Corporation has announced an expansion of the Ellsworth Adhesives brand presence in Europe. Acquired in 2003, Keltech Ltd., Glasgow, Scotland and Sikema AB, Stockholm, Sweden, have changed their names to Ellsworth Adhesives Ltd and Ellsworth Adhesives AB, respectively.

Ellsworth Adhesives Specialty Chemical Distribution, Germantown, Wisconsin, USA, is North America’s largest distributor of adhesive products and equipment. Ellsworth Adhesives is a supplier of adhesives, sealants, coatings, encapsulants, tapes, releases and lubricants from leading international manufacturers like Dow Corning, Dymax, Lord, 3M, Loctite, Bostik, Permabond, Emerson & Cuming, Techcon and many others.





Ellsworth Adhesives Ltd, formerly Keltech ltd. and Ellsworth Adhesives AB, formerly Sikema AB currently represent a number of leading manufacturers of silicones, adhesives, sealants and other specialty chemicals. The linkage of these companies to Ellsworth Corporation will allow them to provide even better service, support and infrastructure to their multi-national customers.