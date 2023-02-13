Lilium joins forces with GKN Aerospace for EWIS

© Lilium

Lilium and GKN Aerospacehave signed an agreement to work together to design and build an integrated and certifiable EWIS solution, a press release reads.

From its facility in the Netherlands, GKN Aerospace will build the EWIS hardware sets and support Lilium with on-site installation into the Lilium Jet at Lilium’s final assembly line at Oberpfaffenhofen, Germany. The scope of the collaboration covers the integrated design of the low-voltage and high-voltage electrical interconnections of the Lilium Jet.

For Lilium, the agreement represents an important step towards the final assembly of the conforming aircraft due to begin later this year. Lilium already has agreements in place for aerostructures, avionics, battery cells, energy management systems, e-motors, propulsion system, aircraft interior and landing gear, among others.