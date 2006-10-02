SMT & Inspection | October 02, 2006
Europlacer Receives Industry<br>Award for Solder Ball Feeders
Europlacer, a designer and manufacturer of SMT placement systems, has been awarded a Global Technology Award in the category of Assembly Tools for its innovative Solder Ball Feeders.
The award was presented by Global SMT & Packaging Magazine's Publisher and Editor-in-Chief Trevor Galbraith to Derek Gaston, Group Managing Director, during a Wednesday, September 27, 2006 ceremony that took place at the Sofitel Hotel during the Assembly Technology Exposition.
Europlacer's new solder ball feeders provide a low-cost solution for solder ball assembly.
By using exclusively licensed patent-protected techniques, the innovative feeders enable reliable assembly of solder balls as part of the standard surface mount pick-and-place process. The feeders have been designed to fit as standard on all Europlacer pick-andplace machines so that ball assembly can be seamlessly integrated into existing surface mount lines, presenting significant cost benefits to users.
This solution allows spheres to be placed with standard pick-and-place equipment simply by using a specific feeder and a specific nozzle. Additionally, the machine can simultaneously place standard SMD components, increasing both speed and throughput rates. SMD designers and manufacturers have the capability to use spheres with all the corresponding advantages. This opens new possibilities in terms of design, including higher density, lower cost, smaller electronic modules, use of solder balls for daughter board interconnection or for shielding and more. The possibility exists to utilize the process for BGA manufacture where a matrix of balls could be combined with additional chip devices in a single assembly process.
Europlacer then incorporated the technology into the design of two types of solder ball feeders (rotary and linear), providing a low-cost solution for solder ball assembly. Both types enable reliable assembly of solder balls as part of the standard surface mount pickand-
place process. This technology has been designed to fit as standard on all Europlacer pick-and-place machines so that ball assembly can be seamlessly integrated into existing surface mount lines. The rotary solder ball feeder enables picking of single balls from a reservoir and placement one-by-one in a fully programmable configuration while the linear feeder features special nozzles that are used for picking from one ball to bulk placement in a matrix of 50 x 50 mm. Eight different nozzle types can be picked from the same feeder.
The Europlacer solder ball feeder (and resultant assembly process) has been developed with Novatec SA and offers numerous features and benefits including automatic assembly of solder balls with very high first pass yield, easy load intelligent feeders and nozzles for single or multiple ball assembly, and extremely fast product changeover. Furthermore, the feeder designs enable quick and simple replenishment of the solder ball reservoir, while placement of PCBs or other mediums on pallets are possible.
The Global Technology Awards program is sponsored by Global SMT & Packaging Magazine, and is an annual celebration of product excellence in semiconductor packaging and electronics assembly. Premier products based on the finest examples of creative advancement in technology in 19 key areas, including Assembly Tools, are chosen by a distinguished panel of industry experts.
Europlacer's new solder ball feeders provide a low-cost solution for solder ball assembly.
By using exclusively licensed patent-protected techniques, the innovative feeders enable reliable assembly of solder balls as part of the standard surface mount pick-and-place process. The feeders have been designed to fit as standard on all Europlacer pick-andplace machines so that ball assembly can be seamlessly integrated into existing surface mount lines, presenting significant cost benefits to users.
This solution allows spheres to be placed with standard pick-and-place equipment simply by using a specific feeder and a specific nozzle. Additionally, the machine can simultaneously place standard SMD components, increasing both speed and throughput rates. SMD designers and manufacturers have the capability to use spheres with all the corresponding advantages. This opens new possibilities in terms of design, including higher density, lower cost, smaller electronic modules, use of solder balls for daughter board interconnection or for shielding and more. The possibility exists to utilize the process for BGA manufacture where a matrix of balls could be combined with additional chip devices in a single assembly process.
Europlacer then incorporated the technology into the design of two types of solder ball feeders (rotary and linear), providing a low-cost solution for solder ball assembly. Both types enable reliable assembly of solder balls as part of the standard surface mount pickand-
place process. This technology has been designed to fit as standard on all Europlacer pick-and-place machines so that ball assembly can be seamlessly integrated into existing surface mount lines. The rotary solder ball feeder enables picking of single balls from a reservoir and placement one-by-one in a fully programmable configuration while the linear feeder features special nozzles that are used for picking from one ball to bulk placement in a matrix of 50 x 50 mm. Eight different nozzle types can be picked from the same feeder.
The Europlacer solder ball feeder (and resultant assembly process) has been developed with Novatec SA and offers numerous features and benefits including automatic assembly of solder balls with very high first pass yield, easy load intelligent feeders and nozzles for single or multiple ball assembly, and extremely fast product changeover. Furthermore, the feeder designs enable quick and simple replenishment of the solder ball reservoir, while placement of PCBs or other mediums on pallets are possible.
The Global Technology Awards program is sponsored by Global SMT & Packaging Magazine, and is an annual celebration of product excellence in semiconductor packaging and electronics assembly. Premier products based on the finest examples of creative advancement in technology in 19 key areas, including Assembly Tools, are chosen by a distinguished panel of industry experts.
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments