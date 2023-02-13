Hitachi Energy opens new power system factory in Chennai

© Hitachi Energy

The new factory will manufacture advanced power electronics for HVDC Light, HVDC Classic, and STATCOM, together with MACH control and protection system, the brain behind the company's transmission and power quality solutions.

This factory will serve both the fast-growing Indian market as well as the large global demand for clean energy solutions. It is the latest HVDC factory built and the world's second testing lab of power quality control solutions. installations.