New leadership takes the helm at Future Electronics

© Future Electronics

Mr. Miller’s resignation followed an investigative report by Radio-Canada's Enquête and CBC's The Fifth Estate in which several young women alleged that Robert G. Miller had paid them for sex when they were minors, between 1994 and 2006.



“Robert G. Miller will permanently step down to focus on his very serious health issues and devote his attention to the protection of his reputation,” the press release announcing his resignation reads.

The press release continued to state that the now-former CEO “adamantly and vehemently denies the malicious allegations made against him, and confirms they are false and wholly unsubstantiated and that they arose as a result of a bitter divorce.” He also claims that these allegations are now being repeated for financial gain.

The Radio-Canada/CBC investigation revealed allegations that some of Future's employees facilitated Miller's activities.

Future Electronics yesterday announced that it has cut ties with all employees named in the investigation, CBC reports.

The company later issued a press release presenting its new global executive team, with former COO, Omar Baig as President, CEO, and Chairman of the organisation.

Omar will be supported by a nine-person multidisciplinary Executive team including Stuart Baily (Supply Chain), YH Chin (Asia), Luc Dufour (Finance, IT), Georgia Genovezos (Digital), Karim Khebere (EMEA), George Maughan (Legal), Jamie Singerman (HR), Karim Yasmine (Marketing), and Julie Belanger (advisory role).

In addition, Julie Belanger has joined the company as Vice President of Transformation, a newly created executive position with responsibility for driving change management, continuous improvement and digital transformation globally.