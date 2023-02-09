Nokia to increase manufacturing in India

© Nokia

The Finnish company explains that the move comes as a response to increasing demand from local customers in India and international markets.

Demand for broadband is being driven by changes in consumer behavior, from home working to data-rich entertainment services. Strong institutional backing and sizeable funding from governments and private equity groups around the world are enabling investments in broadband and fiber infrastructure to keep pace with this demand. In response to rising demand, Nokia is expanding its production capacity into Chennai as a participant in the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) program of the Government of India.

Nokia states in a press release that demand for fiber is also shifting to new regions with the Asia-Pacific region seeing strong demand in markets like Japan, India and Southeast Asia. Much of this demand will be seen in the form of fiber to the home (FTTH) but there is also significant demand from mobile network operators (MNOs) as they deploy 5G and need next-generation fiber in their transport networks to carry the expected surge in data traffic.