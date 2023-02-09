Neways signs new long-term supplier agreement with ASML

© Neways

Both ASML and Neways have their roots in Brainport Eindhoven, the Netherlands, and for over 35 years, the EMS provider has been a dedicated partner for ASML in developing and integrating, amongst others, electrical control units, power controls and wiring systems for lithography systems.

“We are pleased to continue our longstanding relationship with Neways. Over the past decades we have worked together on various new developments, in which Neways has proven to be a reliable and high-quality supplier. We believe that this agreement sets a strong foundation to continue our joint efforts for the growth ahead of us,” says Michiel Claessens, Senior Director Sourcing & Supply Chain at ASML in a press release.