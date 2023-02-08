Spartronics to shutter Milpitas plant in October

© Spartronics

Spartronics plans to cease operations at its Milpitas site, a closure that is expected to terminate 74 jobs, the company informed the California Employment Development Department (EDD) in a WARN notice.

This action is expected to be permanent and Spartronics writes in the notice that “the entire plant will be closed.”

The expected date of the first separation is March 31, 2023, and the plant will have closed its doors by October 31, 2023.