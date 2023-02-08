Global silicon wafer shipments and revenue set new records in 2022

© TSMC

Last year’s 14,713 MSI total compared to 14,165 MSI shipped in 2021 as silicon wafers supported strong demand for semiconductor devices. Consumption of both 8-inch and 12-inch wafers increased, driven in part by the automotive, industrial, and IoT segments along with the 5G buildout. Wafer revenue reached USD 13,831 million, surpassing the record previously set in 2021.

“The silicon wafer industry continued to advance despite mounting global macroeconomic concerns,” said Anna-Riikka Vuorikari-Antikainen, Chairman of SEMI SMG and Chief Commercial Officer at Okmetic, in a press release. “Silicon shipments have grown in nine out of the last 10 years, a testament to silicon’s central role in the vital semiconductor industry.”

2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 Area Shipments (MSI) 9,031 9,067 10,098 10,434 10,738 11,810 12,732 11,810 12,407 14,165 14,713 Revenues ($Billion) 8.7 7.5 7.6 7.2 7.2 8.7 11.4 11.2 11.2 12.6 13.8 Annual silicon industry trends

*Shipments are for semiconductor applications only and do not include solar applications.