Murata, Kemet, Molex, Bourns<br>and Panasonic awarded by TTI

TTI Europe has rewarded the best-in-class performance of five of its franchises at a ceremony to mark its annual European Awards for Supplier Excellence 2006.

Murata, Kemet, Molex, Panasonic and Bourns were recognised for their outstanding contribution to the way TTI's business is run, which contribute to the high levels of service the distributor offers its customers.



With these awards, performance is assessed by closely monitoring a range of criteria throughout the year. For example, suppliers are scored on their sales results and their record for shipping on time. However, the assessment also incorporates more subtle metrics. Suppliers are scored on their ability to provide up-to-date inventory and cost information for use by TTI's business systems.



This was the second consecutive year in which Murata, Kemet, Molex and Bourns picked up the accolade, qualifying them for the additional distinction of a bronze level supplier award. Silver, gold and platinum levels also exist to reward suppliers that have consistently made the cut over longer periods of time.



For Murata, Gary Atkins commented: “TTI is currently Murata's fastest growing Distributor and part of this success is product focus, training and offering their customers special design solutions based on their applications. Over the last year TTI have specialised in non commodity product design activity and specific product promotions.



Graeme Dorkings, European Distribution Manager for KEMET added: “It is important for KEMET to deliver the highest standards of quality and service. This recognition of our strategy by a market leading distributor such as TTI is truly appreciated."



Molex, too, was delighted to be nominated. “Our close working relationship enables us to focus on new product introductions, demand creation and new market penetration", said Greg Faughnan, European Distribution Manager for Molex. “We will continue to develop our partnership in order to provide innovative and best in class services to our mutual customers."



Dietmar Schauer, VP Sales Europe at Bourns reckoned that a focus on quality, on time delivery and being competitive has helped Bourns to become an even better performing supplier. He added: “The TTI team has been very supportive resulting in an improve performance."



Concluding for Panasonic Industrial Europe GmbH, European Sales Director Uwe Reinecke said: "We are extremely proud to get this recognition from TTI - in only the first year of our partnership. This will accelerate our efforts to continue this success, and we will strive to repeat it again next year."