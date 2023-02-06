Incap invests in new Mirtec 3D AOI system from Bentec
Incap Electronics UK Ltd. has purchased a Mirtec MV-3XL OMNI with increased maximum PCB load size, angled cameras and Z-axis via Bentec Ltd.
“Incap is one of Europe’s top EMS companies. As such we are delighted that Incap have decided to continue with their long-established partnership with Mirtec over the last decade,” says David Bennett Managing Director Bentec Ltd., in a press release.
The MV-3XL OMNI Desktop 3D AOI machine is configured with the same hardware and software as Mirtec’s inline OMNI-VISION 3D inspection systems. The MV-3XL OMNI is a variant of the MV-3 OMNI for customers such as Incap that require a larger maximum PCB load size of 660 x 510 mm (as opposed to 450 x 400 mm). Fully configured, the Mirtec MV-3 OMNI machine features four 10-megapixel sideview cameras in addition to the 15-megapixel top-down camera and multifunction AOI/SPI inspection capability.
“We decided to make this investment in our machinery to better meet customer demand and to support our company’s growth. Technology is changing rapidly, and we see that investing in a new Mirtec AOI machine allows us to provide the highest quality capability and standards,” adds Dave Elms, Technical Director.