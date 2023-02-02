TopLine installs Hentec/RPS system
TopLine Corporation has installed a Hentec/RPS Odyssey 1750 robotic hot solder dip component lead tinning system at their Orange, California facility.
The Odyssey 1750 is a MIL spec complaint high-volume, high-mix component lead tinning machine equipped with auto load/unload functionality and is capable of processing dual solder alloys.
Designed to tin component leads for re-conditioning, gold removal and re-tinning applications, including high reliability and military applications including DIP, SIP, QFP, BGA, axial and radial components as well as BGA de-balling.