Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
evertiq.comevertiq.mxevertiq.esevertiq.fievertiq.seevertiq.plevertiq.de
Search
Register
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
© dmitriy shironosov dreamstime.com Electronics Production |

TopLine installs Hentec/RPS system

TopLine Corporation has installed a Hentec/RPS Odyssey 1750 robotic hot solder dip component lead tinning system at their Orange, California facility.

The Odyssey 1750 is a MIL spec complaint high-volume, high-mix component lead tinning machine equipped with auto load/unload functionality and is capable of processing dual solder alloys.  

Designed to tin component leads for re-conditioning, gold removal and re-tinning applications, including high reliability and military applications including DIP, SIP, QFP, BGA, axial and radial components as well as BGA de-balling.

Ad
Ad
February 01 2023 11:01 pm V20.12.5-2
Ad
Ad