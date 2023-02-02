ESD-Center acquires Krepro

© ESD Center

Krepro offers a range of ESD products, production materials, tools, and assembly equipment from several well-known suppliers. The acquisition of Krepro builds on ESC-Center's existing operation in Norway and will expand the company's product range and provide additional staff.

ESD-Center states in a press release that the ambition is to maintain the spirit and culture of Krepro and to continue to develop the company. The acquired company will continue from its existing premises in Dal close to Gardemoen in Norway.